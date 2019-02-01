A woman was involved in crash on southbound 475 when she lost control of her vehicle and was hit by a semi-truck.
On Friday, Feb. 1. at 8:31 a.m. a 2010 Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound on 475 near Court St. when the female drive, 22, lost control of her vehicle, according to Flint Police.
A semi traveling nearby tried to swerve to avoid the car but hit it instead.
The female driver was not wearing a seat-belt and was transported to Hurley Medical Center for head trauma officials reported.
She is listed in serious critical condition according to the Flint Police Department.
The driver and the occupants of the semi were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing. Drugs and alcohol are not a factor.
If you have any information pertaining to the investigation, please contact Ofc. Justin McLeod at 810-237-6811.
