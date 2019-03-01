A crash killed a horse pulling a buggy in West Michigan.
Our CBS affiliate Newschannel 3 reports police said it happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, March 1 in Van Buren County.
Van Buren County Dispatchers said the horse died in the crash near the intersection of West Kalamazoo Street and 46th Street, about two miles west of Bloomgdale.
The passengers in the horse-and-carriage were not injured.
