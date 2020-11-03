BREAKING NEWS

BV Fire Department responds to structure fire.

Officers and firefighters from Carrollton Township responded to a rollover crash on southbound I-675 at the 5-mile marker.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the crash around 1 am Tuesday morning.

No word yet on how many people were inside the vehicle or their condition.

Stay with TV5 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.