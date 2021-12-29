Michigan State Police responded to a crash on I-75 near Wilder Road in Bay County.
The call came in just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, when a semi-truck flipped over the guard rail and into the median.
Crews at the scene say the driver is OK.
All northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 near Wilder Road have reopened.
