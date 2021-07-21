I-75 is closed in both directions at Exit 150 due to a crash that moved the median.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported the crash around midnight.
You're asked to seek an alternate route if you're headed that way.
No word yet on injuries.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
