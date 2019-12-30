A severe crash has shut down northbound US-127 at State Road in Gratiot County.
Police are asking drivers to use the Lincoln Road exit to State Road and travel north to M-46 and head west to US-127 to continue north as an alternate route.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
