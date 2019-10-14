A crash shut down State Street in Saginaw Township Monday night.
Crews were called to the scene in 5400 block of State Street around 9:20 p.m.
Westbound and Eastbound traffic was stopped while first repsonders helped at the scene.
At least one person was reported injured from the crash between a full-sized van and a car.
