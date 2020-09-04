The right two lanes of northbound I-75 after Birch Run exit 136 is closed currently due to a crash, according to MDOT.
Photos sent in by viewer Emily Thomas show a trailer on its side.
You can view updates on the M-DOT map here.
TV5 will update you as we learn more about the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.