A woman who was blamed for a fatal crash in western Michigan must perform community service in honor of the victim's love of dogs.
The Holland Sentinel reports 56-year-old Rhonda Vandermyde was sentenced Wednesday to probation and 300 hours of service at the Humane Society. Relatives told a judge that Ruth Bull's favorite cause after family was her three Chihuahuas: Zoe, Zeke and Jorge.
Vandermyde pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor for a July crash that killed 60-year-old Bull.
Vandermyde, a driver for VanEerden Trucking, told police that she was adjusting the air conditioning and didn't see vehicles stopping for a traffic signal in Port Sheldon Township. She struck a van and a Jeep driven by Bull.
Vandermyde says she's "sorry for what everybody is going through."
