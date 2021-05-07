Major changes to no-fault insurance are around the corner and survivors of severe car crashes are dreading what could happen not only to them but to people injured in the future.
“If I were injured after July 1, and need 24-hour care, I don’t know where you’re going to get it,” said Scott Vansumeren, of Goodrich.
“A whole lot of people who are injured don’t have a clue what’s coming July 1,” said Maureen Howell, of St. Charles.
Vansumeren suffered lifelong injuries in a crash in 2007 and Howell’s son, Sam, requires hourly care 16 years after his crash.
There are two major changes families in their position worry about. The first is the law will put a hard limit on how much specialty rehab clinics without a Medicare equivalent can charge no-fault insurance.
Many will have to take a 45 percent cut to their facilities.
“It’s for any care provided to the patient,” Howell said. “That includes family, that includes care providers that come into the home.”
“I require 24-hour care, so the attendants from a private agency have to reduce their rates by 45 percent,” Vansumeren said. “Most of them cannot handle that.”
That’ll mean cutbacks and less rehabilitation staff. Attendants are already hard to come by so for those with lifelong injuries, their families may need to step in.
“It falls back to the family. In this case, it’d be maybe my wife and son that could cover it,” Vansumeren said.
That’s where the second major change comes into play, no-fault will soon only cover 56 hours of family care.
“Regardless of how many hours, my wife or son would work no matter what,” Vansumeren said.
“So that presents a difficulty in that the family will now need to find outside work and leave their loved one in the care of nursing assistants,” Howell said.
Howell says no fault was a lifesaver and wants it to stay that way. She and Vansumeren are anxiously watching two bills in the state House and Senate that could potentially stop these changes.
The problem is both bills are stuck in committee.
“Many people are writing letters, calling and trying to put pressure on the legislature to move on these two bills,” Vansumeren said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.