Lake Trust Credit Union is launching a crowdfunding campaign for Michigan’s small businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis.
The Great Lakes Giveback campaign allows eligible small businesses to leverage the campaign and connect with their customers and local communities to raise the support they need.
The campaign will be available from Monday, June 15 until Wednesday, July 15.
Lake Trust said it will contribute $75,000 to help, with a match of up to $1,000 for each participating business.
Applications will be accepted starting Monday, June 1.
For more information, visit www.patronicity.com/laketrust.
