Police are looking for a family that could missing the cremated remains of a loved one.
A “suspicious plastic bag” believed to be filled with cremated human remains was found near West Townline Road in Emmet County, Michigan State Police Troopers said.
When troopers got to the scene they contacted Stone Funeral Home and employees were able to confirm the bag held human remains.
Anyone who might know who the remains belong to is asked to call Michigan State Police at (989) 732-5141.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.