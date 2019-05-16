Firefighters were called out to the 1900 block of Caldwell In Buena Vista Township early Thursday morning.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports the fire started just after 4:30 a.m.
There is no information on the cause of the fire right now. No injuries have been reported.
Firefighters say the house is vacant and is a total loss. The blaze is considered suspicious.
