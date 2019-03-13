Bay City fire department crews responded to the scene of a structure fire early Wednesday morning.
Bay County Central Dispatch first reported the fire on Fremont Avenue at Jefferson Street just after midnight.
No word on what caused the blaze or if anyone was inside.
Stay with TV5 for updates.
