Firefighters are on scene at the Michigan Sugar Caro site.
Tuscola County Central Dispatch Director Sandra Nielsen said crews were called to a fire in a pulp pellet bin at the facility, located at 725 S. Almer Street in Caro, at 1:47 p.m. on May 12.
Two of the 20 roof panels on the bin were blown off, one fell to the ground and the other was left hanging from the roof, according to Michigan Sugar spokesman Rob Clark.
Caro fire was able to remove the panel.
Michigan Sugar employees and Caro Fire had been monitoring a hotspot in the bin for a couple weeks.
Clark said when the pellets get wet it can cause them to ferment and create heat.
Crews were removing pellets from the bin Tuesday when they ignited, which likely caused the panels to be blown off.
The fire was contained by Caro Fire and no one was injured.
Clark said the pulp pellets are used as livestock feed.
There were also fires reported in a silo on May 11 and on the 2nd, but it’s unclear if the fires were all in the same silo.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.