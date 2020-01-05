Suburban Detroit officials say they don't know the source of a spill or leak of up to 100 gallons of petroleum into a waterway as crews try to clean it up.
Macomb County officials said in a release Saturday a resident spotted a sheen the day before on the Clinton River in Clinton Township.
Officials traced it to a relief drain in Warren.
Absorbent booms have been used to collect the petroleum, and officials say they will remain in place until the water is clear.
