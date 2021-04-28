Firefighters are getting closer to containing the prescribed fire in Iosco County.
The Brittle Fire started on Friday, April 23 on the Huron Shores Ranger District of the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
Due to the decreased fire activity, the U.S. Forest Service said it will not be giving daily updates. The next update will be on Friday, April 30, which is when the blaze is expected to be fully contained.
The fire, which happened on nearly all Forest Service land, is currently at 5,781 acres and is at 80% containment. No structures have been lost from the fire.
Firefighters are still strengthening containment lines around the fire perimeter, patrolling for hotspots, and removing hazard trees along roads and trails.
Wednesday’s rain may impact the pace of operations. There were reports of several unburned islands inside the fire perimeter on the north end of the fire, near River Road and Monument Road.
Crews will keep assessing rehabilitation needs and take inventory of impacted areas by dozer line and identify any safety concerns.
The Type 2 Eastern Area Incident Management Team has assumed command of the Brittle Fire.
All evacuation warnings for area residents have been lifted. The public is asked to be on high alert for moving fire equipment and personnel along roadways. Residents are encouraged to stay away from the fire area to give firefighters the space they need to work safely.
