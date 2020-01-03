Firefighters were sent to contain a small electrical fire at Flint structure, including the home of TV5’s Flint bureau.
Sparks were shooting out of an outside electrical box at 555 Saginaw St. late Friday morning, Jan. 3.
Currently, there is no power to the businesses inside, including Flint Crepe Company, Wade Trim, Eight Ten Nail Bar, and more.
No word yet on when power will be restored.
