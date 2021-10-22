The U.S. Coast Guard has dislodged a cargo freighter that was stuck in the Saginaw River.
At 8 p.m. on Oct. 21, the Coast Guard received a report that a 630” bulk cargo freighter, identified as the M/V Calumet, had run aground north of Lake State Railroad bridge in Essexville. No medical or search and rescue concerns stemmed from the incident.
Currently, there is no evidence of any damage to the fixed waterfront infrastructure nor any signs of marine pollution, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard and other agencies are monitoring the vessel and its impact on the local marine system. The vessel was blocking the river channel, but crews removed it Friday morning.
All other vessels are still advised to use additional caution and heed all instructions from the Coast Guard and other public safety officials.
Concerned mariners should listen to marine VHF channel 16 for broadcasts about safety and navigational matters.
