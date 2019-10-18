The Flint Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire behind a former school building.
Firefighters arrived on the scene at about 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of Vernon Avenue at a vacant Lowell School District building.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames with no injuries reported.
No word yet on how the fire started or why it happened behind the former school building.
