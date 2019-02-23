Crews were working early Saturday to extinguish a fire that broke out at a Long John Silver’s Mount in Mount Morris Township.
The Salvation Army of Genesee County said crews were sent to the restaurant on West Pierson Road.
Salvation Army members were on the scene to hydrate and feed the first responders sent to the fire.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
