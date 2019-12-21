Investigators are trying to learn what started a barn fire in Forest Township.
Firefighters arrived at 9244 E. Willard Road on Friday, Dec. 20 at about 9 p.m.
Forest Township Fire Chief Dave Lutz said the barn was fully engulfed in flames.
Crews were on the scene for about five hours.
The barn is considered a total loss.
Firefighters were sent back to the scene at about 4 p.m. on Saturday when some hot embers under a fuel tank inside the barn rekindled, Lutz said.
The small fire was quickly extinguished within 10 minutes.
No injuries were reported from either of the fires.
While the Forest Township Fire Department is handling the ongoing investigation, Lutz said the initial fire does not appear to be suspicious.
