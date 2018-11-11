The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department extinguished a fire what could have been much more dangerous.
Firefighters were sent to the 9000 block of Holly Road on Sunday morning, Nov. 11.
A vehicle caught fire while at a gas pump at a Sunoco Gas Station.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.
No injuries were reported from this incident and store is open for business.
