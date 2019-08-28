A man is recovering after he was rescued from a house fire in Saginaw.
Crews responded to the blaze just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday on McCoskry Street near S. Warren Avenue.
Authorities reported flames on the porch and in the front room of the two-story house.
Four people live in the house. All but one made it out before firefighters arrived.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
