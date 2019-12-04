House fire on McLellan Street at 10th Street in Bay City
Investigators are trying to determine what started a house fire in Bay City.

Crews were sent to McLellan Street at 10th Street on Tuesday night, Dec. 3.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the back of the home.

No word yet on injuries or what caused the fire.

