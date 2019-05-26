The Saginaw Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1510 Perkins St.
It was paged out by central dispatch Sunday morning, May 26.
Fire fighters on the scene said the home was abandoned.
No injuries were reported from the blaze.
The cause is still under investigation.
