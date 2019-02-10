Crews responded to a house fire at 902 N. Bond St. in Saginaw.
It was paged out by central dispatch at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.
Firefighters said the home was abandoned and no one was inside during the fire.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
Investigators are still determining what started the fire.
