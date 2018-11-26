Fire crews are investigating what caused a massive fire in Burton.
It happened about 6 p.m. at Great Lakes Tree Experts on Warehouse Drive, just north of Bristol Road off of Dort Highway.
"I was just sitting in my truck. I just got done plowing a parking lot. I happen to look up and flames started shooting out of the roof," said Joseph Schollaert, employee.
Schollaert even tried to stop the fire.
"I actually tried to get into the building once I saw it was on fire. I opened up the front door to get it and it blew me right out the door. I got 2 feet in and it just pushed me right out," he said.
Schollaert believes the radiant heating system must have failed since the fire seems to have started in the roof. Investigators say the cause is still under investigation.
"Entire roof was on fire within five minutes, less than five minutes. It went up so quick. It was crazy. Entire place was engulfed in flames by the time the fire department showed up," Schollaert said.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Schollaert said there was a lot of equipment inside of the facility, including drums of oil and hydraulic fluid.
He said there was thousands of dollars in machinery in the building as well, but no one was inside at the time of the blaze.
Schollaert is not sure what's next for the business or the people employed there.
"It's kind of heartbreaking. There's 15 or 20 of us that work here. Now we don't know what's going to happen," he said.
