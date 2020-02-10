Fire crews are investigating a fire at a local business.
Flint firefighters responded to the blaze at the Hav-A-Bar ice cream shop on Grand Traverse Street just after 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, Feb. 9.
Crews reported seeing flames coming from the back of the building.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
