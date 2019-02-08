Investigators are trying to determine what started a mobile home fire in Bay City.
On Thursday, February 7 at 12:15 p.m., firefighters were sent to the fire at 3217 West Shore Drive.
When crews arrived on the scene, they found the home engulfed in flames.
Firefighters learned the homeowner was not inside during the incident and they were not injured.
Crews were able to put out the blaze and the scene was cleared at about 4:30 p.m.
One family pet was killed from the fire.
