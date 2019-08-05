The Clare Police Department and the Clare Fire Department are investigating a house fire as arson.
The fire happened in the 500 block of Pine Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Aug. 3 in Clare.
The residence was vacant, according to Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory.
After crews extinguished the fire, investigators discovered there was an attempt to start a fire on the first floor of the house. There was also evidence on the second level where the fire was started, Gregory said.
The entire upper level of the house was destroyed, Gregory said.
If you have any information you are encouraged to contact the Clare Police Department at 989-386-2121.
