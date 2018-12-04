Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Saginaw County.
The Saginaw and Buena Vista fire departments are on scene.
It is happening at the old TRW plant at 2328 E. Genesee.
The fire was paged out by Central Dispatch about 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
