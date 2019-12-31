Final preparations are underway for one of Mid-Michigan's biggest New Year’s Eve bashes.
Dow Diamond in Midland is being transformed into the ultimate party destination. There will be live music, food, and a midnight ball drop and fireworks show to top it all off.
"Hours away from the new year, we're ready to go," said Jim Paetschow.
Paetschow is the president of Sound Productions. His business partners with the City of Midland to put on the annual Midnight on Main event to celebrate the New Year inside Dow Diamond.
TV5 was there as preparations for the big night were underway.
"Jedi Mind Trip is back this year,” Paetschow said. “So, we just have a bigger sound system, bigger light show, more stuff to do."
There's something new this year, a corn hole tournament.
"We always have corn hole here, this year we set it up as a team type deal,” Paetschow said. “It starts at 6:30. You had to pre-register. There's twenty-five teams here and then they just have a tournament for cash prizes.”
Midland's Community Affairs Director Selina Tisdale said Midnight on Main is one of the biggest New Year's Eve parties in the great lakes bay region.
Tisdale calls it the perfect place for a good, safe time to ring in 2020.
"We have a DJ opportunity, a live band, VIP, food and beverages, and just a really good crowd that turns up for our Midnight on Main event,” Tisdale said.
Paetschow says VIP tickets are sold out, but there's still plenty of general admission tickets available.
"Come on out and enjoy the night," he said.
