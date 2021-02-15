As snow continues to fall across mid-Michigan, road crews are prepping for a late night.
“We have a day shift and we also have a night shift,” said Anthony Branch, maintenance director for the Genesee County Road Commission.
Branch said crews are working around the clock to clear and treat the roads as a massive snowstorm blankets mid-Michigan.
“They are working 12 to 14 hours a day,” Branch said.
He said this is the second year using a new salt brine that is supposed to help melt the ice and snow.
“So far, it has really been worth the money that we spent for it. So I’ve been really pleased with the results,” Branch said.
The brine can work in temperatures as low as 20-degrees below zero, according to Branch.
“It’s a mixture. It’s 80 percent salt brine, which is just salt water, and 20 percent of a product called boost, which is an agricultural product. We mix those two together with calcium chloride. And that’s what we’re putting down with our salt,” Branch said.
Each application of the brine will only work for a few hours before the roads will need another coat. Branch wants everyone to drive slow and to assume the roads are icy. He also wants drivers to give crews room to groom.
“If you are out and you happen to see Genesee County Road Commission trucks applying salt or plowing the roads, just give them, stay back from the trucks and give them plenty of room to operate. Because they’re just trying to make the road safe for everybody,” Branch said.
