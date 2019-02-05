The impending ice could cause many complications like losing power or safely navigating the roads.
Crews around Mid-Michigan are diligently preparing for the worst.
“We have a full staff we’re ready to mobilize and we’re ready to respond as soon as outages occur,” said Debra Dodd, with Consumers Energy.
Several agencies, like Consumers and the road commission, are gearing up to work overtime.
Dodd said one of the most important things people can do before weather like this is be prepared.
“Charge all of your electric devices. Have at least three days of food, water, medicine, baby formula, just in case,” Dodd said.
Consumers is doing everything they can to prevent power outages, according to Dodd. But ice is one of the worst things to work against.
“Ice is one of the hardest things on our system. Once it gets on our lines, our trees, it tends to bring down tree limbs which affect lines,” Dodd said.
Ice is not just hard on the power lines.
“When you have a direct icefall that’s a game changer,” said Anthony Branch, with the Genesee County Road Commission.
He said they are working around the clock to treat the roads. Depending on the weather, salt may take longer to work.
Branch said they will do everything they can.
“We’re going to go out with it. Our trucks and operators will be using salt, mineral brine and some calcium chloride. Try to burn through it,” Branch said.
Branch said motorists should drive slow in the morning.
Dodd also wants everyone to have a flashlight handy, just in case.
