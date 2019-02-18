A man was able to escape his truck after it broke through the ice and sunk into Lake Huron.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lexington Harbor on Feb. 16 after people ice fishing in the area called 911 to report a truck had broken through the ice, and there was a person inside.
Anglers convinced the man, a 62-year-old from Kimball, to get out of the truck, and jump to safety. He was treated and released on the scene, and later arrested by Lexington Police; although the charges are unclear.
On Sunday, Feb. 17, the vehicle was removed from the late.
The 2016 Dodge Ram was found entirely submerged under the ice in around 12 feet of water near the mouth of the harbor, about 850 feet from shore.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the Lexington Fire Department cut a series of triangular holes in ice, that was up to 14-inches thick. Divers than swam under the ice and hooked up the truck, where it was then towed towards the launch ramp. Once the water was too shallow to tow the truck under water, a massive hole was cut in the ice, and the truck was pulled up.
The holes in the ice are marked with police tape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.