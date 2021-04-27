Crews are working to repair one of Saginaw County Central Dispatch’s phone lines that was cut during some construction work.
On Tuesday, April 27 at 12:45 p.m., a line that provides 911 services to AT&T landlines for Saginaw County was severed during a construction project adjacent to the Saginaw County 911 Authority Communication Center.
Emergency services for most residents and businesses in Saginaw are unaffected. AT&T crews have been sent to repair the service line.
Shortly after the line was severed, 911 calls were re-routed to Saginaw County Central Dispatch’s administrative lines. Residents and businesses that use AT&T landlines will automatically be routed into the Saginaw County 911 Authority Communication Center.
The county’s emergency communication service is still fully operational, and residents should call 911 for any emergency services.
