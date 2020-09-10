Crews are working to replace a gas line in Caro after it was ruptured.
First responders from the police and fire departments were sent to Montague and Frank streets at 9:35 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Police said a construction truck backed into a building behind the Strand Theatre and ruptured a gas line.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
The leak has been stopped, and crews are on the scene replacing the gas line and meter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.