Crews rescued a dog from the roof of an abandoned school in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The Streethearts Animal Rescue assisted the Flint Fire Department and Genesee County Animal Control in the rescue.
The dog was found on the roof of the abandoned Flint Central High School building. It is unclear how it got there or how long it was up there, according to Streethearts Animal Rescue.
Someone spotted the dog on the roof and called the animal rescue who then alerted authorities to the situation.
The entire rescue took about two hours and the dog was safely removed from the roof, the rescue said.
The dog is now in the care of Genesee County Animal Control.
