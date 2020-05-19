Gleaner at Titabawassee Road in Tittabawassee Township
(Source: Tittabawassee Fire Department)

First responders rescued a driver after their vehicle was swept away while trying to drive on a flooded roadway in Tittabawassee Township.

The fire department said a pickup truck driver tried to drive through Gleaner at Tittabawassee Road and was swept away from the water over the roadway.

Tittabawassee Township Fire crews were able to rescue the driver with help from the Thomas Township Fire Department, Saginaw County Dive Team, and multiple police agencies.

The Tittabawassee Township Fire Department is using this incident to remind drivers not to use flooded roadways and to find an alternative route.

