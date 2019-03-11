First responders on the west side of Michigan had to act fast to find the driver of a car that had crashed into an icy river.
“If one piece of this puzzle didn’t get put in place, it could have been a tragic ending,” said Allegan County Sheriff Frank Baker.
Baker said a 68-year-old woman from Plainwell lost control of her car, and it rolled into the freezing water of the Gun River.
“Fortunately, one of the deputies was able to spot the individual in the water, trying to remain afloat and basically get carried downstream,” Baker said.
Two first responders went into the water to save her. One was a firefighter, the other a brand-new member of the county dive team.
Both jumped in with just their clothes and a life jacket.
“We’re trying to get to her before she went under. So, they didn’t really have time to fully utilize the gear and the equipment and stuff that we have available to us because we just didn’t have the opportunity. It was a matter of basically getting her while they could,” Baker explained.
The sheriff said rope and a human chain helped pull her out during the nighttime rescue.
“Easily she could have been missed. You know, it’s dark, somebody kind of drifting down with the currents.”
The woman was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.