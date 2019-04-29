Two boaters are safe after a water rescue on Cass River this weekend.
The Bridgeport Township Fire Department was sent to assist the Spaulding Fire Department in the water rescue at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 28, t
The boat had mechanical problems, so two boaters anchored themselves to not be swept away by the current.
They were stranded near a large wildlife reserve on the river about one mile and half west of the boat launch near M-13 the fire department said.
The department said at some point one of the boaters fell overboard but was able to get back on the boat without capsizing the vessel.
Both boaters were rescued by crews and were examined by an ambulance on shore.
Despite the cold temperatures, neither of the boaters needed hospitalization, the Bridgeport Township Fire Department said.
The fire department said last spring it purchased newer equipment for future water rescues including ropes, dry suits, new vests, helmets, and other tools as well as a safer vessel to replace its rowboat.
The department said it felt it was necessary to improve its equipment with more people hitting the waterways for recreational use.
Boaters hitting the river are advised to bring a phone or radio and to tell someone your plans in case of an emergency.
