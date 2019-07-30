Several crews responded to the scene of a crash in Saginaw.
It happened near the railroad tracks on N. Washington Avenue near the Potter Street Station about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A woman was driving a vehicle when she left the roadway and hit a crossing sign, according to Craig Bell, with Saginaw Police.
She was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Bell said her airbag probably saved her life.
Police believe distracted driving may have been the cause of the crash.
