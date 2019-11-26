The flames are out after a fire broke out at an apartment building in Tuscola County Tuesday morning.
Tuscola County Central Dispatch said firefighters were called to the building in Fairgrove, located at 2044 N. Main St., at 7:07 a.m. on Nov. 26.
Crews at the scene reported heavy damage, but no serious injuries.
Everyone was able to get out of the building, Fairgrove Fire Chief Douglas Young said.
Four different departments were called to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
