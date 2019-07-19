Multiple fire agencies responded to the scene of a church fire in Bay County Friday night.
The fire broke out at the Kawkawlin Community Church in Monitor Township.
Old Kawkawlin Road was closed between Huron and 2 Mile Road while crews responded.
No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The church will still hold Sunday services, but they will be outside.
TV5 will update once we learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.