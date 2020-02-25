Fire crews responded to a fire at a church in Montrose Township late Tuesday night.
It happened at the community center for the Montrose Family Worship Center at 9453 W. Vienna Road.
No one was injured, according to Montrose Township Fire Chief George Taylor.
The community center was heavily damaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
