Firefighters were called to an early morning structure fire at a golf course in Flint.
Crews were sent to the Pierce Park Golf Course, located at 2303 Brookside Drive, early Monday morning, Sept. 21.
Firefighters on the scene say the structure was abandoned.
Crews were letting it burn out of safety concerns as the roof is slowly collapsing.
While the investigation is ongoing, the Flint Fire Department has requested assistance from the fire marshal.
