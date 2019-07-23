Emergency crews have extinguished a serious fire at a residence in Genesee County.
It happened at a building on Murray Street in Mundy Township.
The residence that suffered the worst of the damage was a rental unit.
There were no injuries as a result of the fire.
The fire department says the cause is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.