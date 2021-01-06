The Taymouth Township Fire Department is responding to a structure fire in the 1800 block of E. Burt Road.
Saginaw County Central Dispatch first reported it at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
TV5 spoke with crews on the scene who said a family of four made it out safely. There were no injuries.
There's no word yet on what caused the fire.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
