Saginaw firefighters responded to a garage fire early Thursday morning.
Crews were sent to the 2500 block of Thatcher Street for the fire about 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 14.
The small fire, which started inside the garage near the rear, appears to be accidental, the Saginaw Fire Department said.
No injuries were reported from this incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
